Sputnik V records 97.8% effectiveness against coronavirus in the UAE

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) declared that the effectiveness of its Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is 97.8 percent among 81,000 people.

RDIF stated in a statement that UAE’s Ministry of Health established that the safety and high ability of the vaccination campaign.

“Efficacy among more than 81,000 subjects who had received both components of Sputnik V was 97.8 percent. The analysis is based on the data collected by June 8, 2021,” said the RDIF.

Russian Covid vaccine was fully effective against austere infections and there were no adverse events linked with inoculation.

Whereas, Sputnik Vaccvine was listed in UAE in January 2021 under the emergency use authorization procedure.

“Sputnik complies with the highest healthcare standards while demonstrating safety and efficacy during the vaccination in UAE. Sputnik Vaccine is one of the best COVID vaccines in the world as confirmed by data from Argentina, Serbia, San-Marino, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, and other countries. Administering the Russian vaccine helps create durable immunity among the population and provides for lifting the restrictions and returning to normal life,” said Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO.

Sputnik vaccination has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people.