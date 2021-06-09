Double Click 728 x 90
Srha Asghar disclosed how she met her husband ‘Omar Murtaza’

Suhaib Ahmed

09th Jun, 2021. 08:14 pm
Srha Asghar disclosed how she met her husband 'Omar Murtaza'

Srha Asghar, a Pakistani Television actress tied the knot with lover ‘Omar Murtaza’ in December 2020, and they both disclose their first meeting.

Srha in an interview told the host that how she first met her now-husband Omar, recalling how the two first met at a wedding unbeknownst to the fact that they would end up marrying each other.

 

 

She said, “I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbors, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met,”

She told that it was a chance meeting because she didn’t even plan on attending that wedding in the first place.

She added that while they met at the wedding, they didn’t get talking until months later through Facebook.

 

