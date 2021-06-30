Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has pledged to provide preferential trade treatment to Pakistani exporters and asked them to prepare a comparative study on the tariffs being offered to India, the apex trade body said on Wednesday.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that Sri Lanka has assured preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters at par with the Indians.

Sri Lankan Consul-General in Karachi G L Gnanatheva said that he will assess the comparative study prepared by the Pakistani businessmen and exporters and try to get the same tariffs for them, which Sri Lanka is providing to the Indian exporters.

The Sri Lankan diplomat said the traders of both the countries should explore more varied sectors for the bilateral trade as a means to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential – as he feels that sticking to only a few sectors would not make a big difference.

He also praised the pricing and quality of motorcycle parts being made in Pakistan and emphasised the need to scale-up the cooperation in the IT sector.

Gnanatheva also urged joint ventures in tea and rubber industries between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He was also keen on the cooperation in basmati variety and said he held a detailed meeting with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) leadership in his office recently. He said he wants to see more Pakistani retail outlets selling Sri Lankan products.

Zeeshan Shahid Sheikh, chairman of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of the FPCCI, thanked the Sri Lankan diplomat for attending the meeting.

He said based on his vast knowledge on trade with Sri Lanka; the issues need his attention to facilitate business and economic cooperation between the two countries. Gnanatheva showed keen interest to resolve all the outstanding issues and address the allied challenges.

The FPCCI is committed to help Pakistani business, industrial, and trade communities to fully capitalise on the brotherly relations and geographical proximity with Sri Lanka and grow their businesses rapidly.