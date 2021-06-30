Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

Web DeskWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 05:09 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Sri Lanka pledges preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters

KARACHI: Sri Lanka has pledged to provide preferential trade treatment to Pakistani exporters and asked them to prepare a comparative study on the tariffs being offered to India, the apex trade body said on Wednesday.
Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said that Sri Lanka has assured preferential treatment to Pakistani exporters at par with the Indians.
Sri Lankan Consul-General in Karachi G L Gnanatheva said that he will assess the comparative study prepared by the Pakistani businessmen and exporters and try to get the same tariffs for them, which Sri Lanka is providing to the Indian exporters.
The Sri Lankan diplomat said the traders of both the countries should explore more varied sectors for the bilateral trade as a means to increase the bilateral trade to its true potential – as he feels that sticking to only a few sectors would not make a big difference.
He also praised the pricing and quality of motorcycle parts being made in Pakistan and emphasised the need to scale-up the cooperation in the IT sector.
Gnanatheva also urged joint ventures in tea and rubber industries between Sri Lanka and Pakistan. He was also keen on the cooperation in basmati variety and said he held a detailed meeting with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (Reap) leadership in his office recently. He said he wants to see more Pakistani retail outlets selling Sri Lankan products.
Zeeshan Shahid Sheikh, chairman of the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Business Council of the FPCCI, thanked the Sri Lankan diplomat for attending the meeting.
He said based on his vast knowledge on trade with Sri Lanka; the issues need his attention to facilitate business and economic cooperation between the two countries. Gnanatheva showed keen interest to resolve all the outstanding issues and address the allied challenges.
The FPCCI is committed to help Pakistani business, industrial, and trade communities to fully capitalise on the brotherly relations and geographical proximity with Sri Lanka and grow their businesses rapidly.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free
54 mins ago
World Health Organization declares China Malaria-Free

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared China malaria-free. The World Health...
Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Coronavirus impact on tourism to cost $4 trillion: UN report

UNITED NATIONS: The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on tourism could result...
Tianfu International Airport, China's Third Largest Airport, is now Operational
1 hour ago
Tianfu International Airport, China’s Third Largest Airport, is now Operational

Tianfu International Airport, China's $11 billion new mega-airport has become operational, making...
Global Cyber Security
2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia tops Global Cyber Security Index among 192 countries

KARACHI: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ranked first all across the...
Holy Ka'abah
2 hours ago
Preparation of new shroud of the Holy Ka’abah, photos shared

Riyadh: Preparation of the new shroud of the Holy Ka’aba has been...
International flight
2 hours ago
India extends international flight ban till end of July

DUBAI: The Indian authorities have extended the ban on international passenger flights...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSX
13 mins ago
BOL EXCLUSIVE: PSX to spin out real estate business into a subsidiary

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has announced to spin out its...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
17 mins ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 30th June 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
17 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR open market on, 30th June 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
PSX
20 mins ago
PSX may allow brokers to expand sales, marketing outreach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is likely to allow securities brokers...