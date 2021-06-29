Summer vacations from July 1 in Punjab, KP announce

Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared that summer vacations in schools would start from July 1, while the Federal Directorate of Education said vacations in the capital would be perceived from July 18 to August 1.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas, in a tweet, said that the schools in the province would go on summer vacations from July 1 to August 1.

“[During vacations], my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government,” stated the education minister.

ANNOUNCEMENT

Summer vacation for Schools of Punjab to start July 1st, 2021 till August 1st, 2021. In these times of vacation, my request to all the children and their families is to follow SOPs issued by the government. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) June 29, 2021

Whereas, KP to give summer vacations from July 1-11, during which primary and secondary educational institutes will remain closed.

The NCOC stated in a meeting that repeated that federating units have the preference of planning their own summer holidays in their specific educational institutions.