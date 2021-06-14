Double Click 728 x 90
Sushant Singh Rajput Being remembered By His Sonchirya Co-Star Bhumi Pednekar

muzzamil mehboob

14th Jun, 2021. 04:06 pm
Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput died a year ago on 14th June 2020 in Mumbai and actors are expressing their emotions on his death anniversary.

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar remembered the actor on his death anniversary on Monday. They last worked together in the movie Sonchirya that was released on 20th February 2019.

Bhumi took it to her Instagram and shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the film Sonchirya to pay him the tribute.

She wrote in the caption “Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before.”

Bhumi continued “I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR.”

