Flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries, including Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa, will be suspended until 23:59 hrs on July 21, 2021, according to the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority.

Cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, would be exempted from the restrictions, according to the notice issued to Airmen (NOTAM).

Flights from Pakistani cities are likely to resume on June 23 after Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that travelers from Pakistan with a valid residence visa and two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be permitted to travel.

Airlines have currently started offering reservations from July 6 onwards.

Beginning April 24, the GCAA and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) have canceled all inbound flights from Pakistan.

Inbound transit passengers are affected by the travel ban, with the exception of transit flights from the UAE to Pakistan. UAE nationals, diplomatic missions between the two nations, official delegations, businessmen’s planes, and golden residence holders are exempted from the decision, according to the GCAA.

Passengers from Pakistan are also required to undergo a quick PCR test four hours prior to departure to Dubai, according to the new protocol. One reason for the delay is that Pakistani airports still lack the necessary facilities for quick tests.