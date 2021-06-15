Taekwondo team has made Pakistan proud: Foreign Office

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri stated that the Pakistan Taekwondo team had made the country proud of winning the silver medal in the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Beirut and the team has made Pakistan proud.

“Delighted to see team Pakistan win a silver medal in the team Poomsae event at the Asian Taekwondo Championship in Beirut,” the FO spokesperson said in a tweet.

The FO Spokesperson covering compliments to the team said, “Congratulations, and thank you for making us proud Pakistan Zindabad”.