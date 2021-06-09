Capsicum is a tasty pepper. Its scent enhances the flavour of meals and is usually available in yellow, green, and red. It is used in a variety of foods. This veggie is also cooked with a variety of veggies and minced beef.

The easy-to-go Capsicum is not spicy, thus it can be consumed by both children and adults. It is particularly popular due to its colour and flavour. However, it offers numerous benefits.

1. Reduces Risk of Cancer

Capsicum reduces the risk of cancer because it contains anti-inflammatory nutrients and antioxidants. Capsicum’s pigment lycopene has also been shown to lower the incidence of cervical, prostate, pancreatic, and bladder cancers. Capsicum’s enzymes also aid in the prevention of oesophagal and gastric cancer.

2. Useful for Heart Health

Capsicum is high in lycopene, a phytonutrient that improves heart health, as well as dietary folate and vitamin B6, which support the heart by lowering homocysteine levels. The risk of getting the condition is low. Antioxidants are also present, which protect the body from free radicals.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Antioxidants found in capsicum protect the body from free radicals and the damage they cause. The blood vessels in your body are damaged by free radicals. Capsicum aids in the fight against free radicals and the treatment of a variety of diseases.

4. Boosts Immunity

This vegetable’s vitamin C boosts our immune, whereas it also lowers inflammation. Chilli peppers also contain vitamin K, which has a variety of health benefits.

5. Relieves Anaemia

Capsicum is high in Vitamin C and other nutrients that aid in the body’s ability to improve anaemia. Experts advise that if you are iron deficient, you should consume Red Capsicum pepper.