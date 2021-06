American singer Taylor Swift recently broke a number of records with her sales repertoire of Evermore vinyls.

For those unversed, most of Swift’s 239,200 estimated units came via official sales and in one week the album managed to pump out 157,400 in total.

Grammy award-winning Swift even managed to lower Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour to second place on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Album Charts after only its second week.