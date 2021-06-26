Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Tecno Phantom X price in Pakistan is PKR 38,999. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM Memory and Up to 256 GB of internal storage. The phone operates on Android 11 OS and powered by the Mediatek Helio G95 chipset.
The handset contains a triple camera 50MP + 8MP + 13MP setup along with a 48MP front camera. More detail listed below.
Tecno Phantom X Complete Detail & Specification
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|163.5 x 73.8 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Starry Night Blue, Monet Summer
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~385 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
Tecno Phantom X Images