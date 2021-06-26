Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Tecno Phantom X price in Pakistan is PKR 38,999. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM Memory and Up to 256 GB of internal storage. The phone operates on Android 11 OS and powered by the Mediatek Helio G95 chipset.

The handset contains a triple camera 50MP + 8MP + 13MP setup along with a 48MP front camera. More detail listed below.

Tecno Phantom X Complete Detail & Specification

Here you can check the Tecno Phantom X Specification & Complete detail.

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 163.5 x 73.8 x 8.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Starry Night Blue, Monet Summer

Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE

Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MC4

Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~385 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz

Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)

Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Quad LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Front Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)

Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE

Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer

Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)