Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 08:25 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Tecno Phantom X Price In Pakistan 2021: Feature & Specification

Tecno Phantom X price in Pakistan is PKR 38,999. The smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM Memory and Up to 256 GB of internal storage. The phone operates on Android 11 OS and powered by the Mediatek Helio G95 chipset.

The handset contains a triple camera 50MP + 8MP + 13MP setup along with a 48MP front camera. More detail listed below.

Tecno Phantom X Complete Detail & Specification

Here you can check the Tecno Phantom X Specification & Complete detail.

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI HIOS 7.6
Dimensions 163.5 x 73.8 x 8.7 mm
Weight N/A
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
Colors Starry Night Blue, Monet Summer

 

Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE

 

Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPU Mali-G76 MC4
Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.7 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~385 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz

 

Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)

 

Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF + 13 MP, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Quad LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front Dual camera: 48 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/2.0″ + 8 MP, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)

 

Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE

 

Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front, Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer

 

Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)

 

Tecno Phantom X Images

 

Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X

 

Tecno Phantom X

Tecno Phantom X

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

iraq militias
13 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
42 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...
OGRA takes decision on request to increase gas prices
2 hours ago
Gas crisis: Textile exporters mull shifting businesses abroad

KARACHI: The textile exporters have constituted a committee tasked to identify countries...
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan’s recent lively pictures from Dubai

Zarnish Khan is a proficient and dazzling Pakistani television actress and model....
india uae flights
3 hours ago
India UAE flights to remain suspended until further notice, stated GCAA

India UAE flights to remain suspended until further notice, General Civil Aviation...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

iraq militias
13 mins ago
Iraq militias show off weaponry in big, anniversary parade

Thousands of Iraqi militias paramilitary fighters, including powerful Iran-backed groups, marched at...
Ali Zafar
42 mins ago
ALI ZAFAR IMPULSES GOVT TO MAKE ONLINE HATE SPEECH A PUNISHABLE CRIME

Ali Zafar asks the Pakistani Government to follow the Canadian Government and...
Quetta Namaz Timings – Today Prayer Time Table Quetta
1 hour ago
Quetta Prayer Timings today Fajr, Zohr, Asr & Maghrib Namaz Time [26 June 2021]

Quetta: Today Quetta prayer timings for Muslims to perform their prayers are as...
1 hour ago
Bangladesh faces ‘alarming’ surge in coronavirus cases

After a "dangerous and alarming" surge in Delta variant of coronavirus cases,...