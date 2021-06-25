Double Click 728 x 90
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 09:54 pm
techno

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets, but the company wants to grow into the more upscale segments with Phantom X.

For this purpose, Tecno is re-launching Phantom as a distinct sub-brand that will create premium devices. And Phantom comes out wavering.

The Phantom X is the first phone by the new brand series and it has striking camera hardware both on the front and the back.

The triple rear camera stars a 50MP main unit with a large 1/1.3” sensor with 1.2µm native pixels that grow to 2.4µm with binning. This sensor has Dual Pixel and Laser autofocus and sits behind an f/1.85 lens.

Next up is a 13MP telephoto with a 50mm lens, which is promoted as a portrait camera.

Besides being ideal for portrait shoots, it’s the first tele lens on a Tecno phone, the focal length is also a 2x magnification over the main lens, so this can be labeled as a telephoto camera as well.

The third component has a 120º ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP sensor. These cameras are supported by a quad-LED flash.

The Phantom X has a 48MP selfie camera on the front, which is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide module with a 105º lens.

The rest of the modification is too good to handle, starting with the 6.7” SuperAMOLED display. It is a 90Hz panel with 1080p+ resolution (19.5:9) and curved sides – the mark of a premium device, for better or worse.

The Phantom X comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back of the device.

The fingerprint reader is assembled into the display and can unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds.

techno 4

We are not sure about the price of Phantom X yet. The phone will be available next month.

 

