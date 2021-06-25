Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets, but the company wants to grow into the more upscale segments with Phantom X.

For this purpose, Tecno is re-launching Phantom as a distinct sub-brand that will create premium devices. And Phantom comes out wavering.

The Phantom X is the first phone by the new brand series and it has striking camera hardware both on the front and the back.

The triple rear camera stars a 50MP main unit with a large 1/1.3” sensor with 1.2µm native pixels that grow to 2.4µm with binning. This sensor has Dual Pixel and Laser autofocus and sits behind an f/1.85 lens.

Next up is a 13MP telephoto with a 50mm lens, which is promoted as a portrait camera.

Besides being ideal for portrait shoots, it’s the first tele lens on a Tecno phone, the focal length is also a 2x magnification over the main lens, so this can be labeled as a telephoto camera as well.

The third component has a 120º ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP sensor. These cameras are supported by a quad-LED flash.

The Phantom X has a 48MP selfie camera on the front, which is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide module with a 105º lens.

The rest of the modification is too good to handle, starting with the 6.7” SuperAMOLED display. It is a 90Hz panel with 1080p+ resolution (19.5:9) and curved sides – the mark of a premium device, for better or worse.

The Phantom X comes with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back of the device.

The fingerprint reader is assembled into the display and can unlock the phone in 0.4 seconds.

We are not sure about the price of Phantom X yet. The phone will be available next month.