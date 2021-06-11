Double Click 728 x 90
Teenager stabbed multiple times, dies at the scene

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

11th Jun, 2021. 11:19 pm
Teenager stabbed

West London: Teenager stabbed to death, the 15-year-old boy’s death comes after another teenager was killed in Streatham on Thursday.

The boy was found suffering from multiple stab wounds after police were called to reports of a fight on Blyth Road in Hayes.

The youngster died after a short while despite the paramedics tried to save him at the scene.

The incident happened close to Global Academy – a college for students aged 14 to 19 – at a time when youngsters would have been making their way to school.

Tia Rek-Williams, 21, a teacher who lives nearby, said it was ‘traumatizing’ to see medics desperately trying to revive the boy.

“I didn’t see the initial stabbing but I did see past the point where the boy was on the ground.” She said.

‘They were saying “come on, you’ve just got 30 seconds, hold on, keep fighting” and as they were saying that I saw his hand drop and his eyes close. It was so traumatizing.’

The Metropolitan Police said a suspect had been detained but provided no further details.

Formal identification of the victim has yet to take place and a post-mortem will be held, police said.

