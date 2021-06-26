Telegram now supports group video calling

The long wait for group video calling on Telegram has come to an end. Users may now convert their group voice chats into video conference calls using the latest versions of Telegram’s iOS, Android, and desktop apps. You can pin someone’s video feed to your screen so that they remain visible even as new participants join the call.

You can share your screen if you need to give a presentation or want to show off anything. You can share both your camera feed and your screen at the same time.

With today’s release, group video calls are limited to the first 30 individuals who join a voice chat, but Telegram says that number will be increased “soon” as voice chats are extended to include live events and other new features.

You can participate in group video calls on your phone, tablet, and computer. Telegram will take advantage of the extra screen real estate provided by these latter devices to provide you with a better view of everything that is going on.

On the tablet, you can open a side panel to see a split-screen view with a grid of video participants as well as a list of everyone on the call.