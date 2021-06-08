The artist community mourns the death of Farhad Humayun

The deceased artist’s fellow musicians are paying tribute to him through their various messages on social media.

Shook to know about the passing away of #FarhadHumayun. A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile…May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah . Ameen 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/evWrlgC4ys — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) June 8, 2021

Very sad news tonight. Dear Friend & Innovative percussionist , talented composer of #OVERLOAD Farhad Humayun. https://t.co/U6ibVRhLxS beloved son of Naveed & Shahzad Humayun. Inna lilla hai wainna alaihay rajeoon — salman ahmad (@sufisal) June 8, 2021

My cousin, Farhad Humayun, has passed away. He was an incredible musician and artist. An emptiness has taken the place of his larger than life personality. pic.twitter.com/MODrRJzX6u — Taimur Rahman (@Taimur_Laal) June 8, 2021

Faysal Qureshi and Aijaz Aslam also shared messages for Farhad Humayun on their social media accounts.

Today I choose to celebrate your life even more than I ever have in the past. You are and always will be the only one of your kind. Gone too soon my dear friend. Rest in power till we meet again. #FarhadHumayun إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رٰجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/NzDbiXKzeS — Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi) June 8, 2021

It should be noted that Farhad Humayun, a renowned musician of the Pakistani music industry and a drummer in Coke Studio, passed away today. The cause of his death is still unclear, however, Humayun was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and was being operated on by the “world’s greatest surgeon”.