Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The artist community mourns the death of Farhad Humayun

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jun, 2021. 04:02 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Farhad Humayun

The news of the sudden death of young musician Farhad Humayun has deeply saddened the Pakistani artist community.

The deceased artist’s fellow musicians are paying tribute to him through their various messages on social media.

In a message posted to twitter, Adnan Siddiqui wrote,” Shook to know about the passing away of #FarhadHumayun. A young, talented life snatched by the cruel hands of fate way too soon. Life is so fragile…May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah . Ameen”

Expressing deep sorrow over the demise of Farhad Humayun, renowned Pakistani singer and founder of Junoon Band, Salman Ahmed said that the beloved son of Naveed and Shahzad Humayun is no longer with us, he was undoubtedly a talented composer.

Faysal Qureshi and Aijaz Aslam also shared messages for Farhad Humayun on their social media accounts.

It should be noted that Farhad Humayun, a renowned musician of the Pakistani music industry and a drummer in Coke Studio, passed away today. The cause of his death is still unclear, however, Humayun was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2018 and was being operated on by the “world’s greatest surgeon”.

Double Click 300 x 250

Read More

Jennifer Lopez
42 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez always wanted her relationship with Ben to ‘work out’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been appearing...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
45 mins ago
Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset...
Jessica Alba
51 mins ago
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures...
Gigi Hadid runway
56 mins ago
Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a...
Ahmad Ali Butt
59 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt shares a heartfelt note on Farhad Humayun’s demise

Ahmad Ali Butt shared a heartfelt and overwhelming note for his late...
Govinda and Neelam Kothari
1 hour ago
Photos: Govinda and Neelam Kothari get all nostalgic on stage

90’s Bollywood stars, Govinda and Neelam Kothari win the hearts of audiences...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Jennifer Lopez
42 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez always wanted her relationship with Ben to ‘work out’

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck have been appearing...
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde
45 mins ago
Jason Sudeikis is massively upset over Olivia’s relationship

American actor, comedian, and writer Jason Sudeikis is still pretty much upset...
Jessica Alba
51 mins ago
Jessica Alba shares adorable snaps of her daughter

American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba shared some cute and adorable pictures...
Gigi Hadid runway
56 mins ago
Photos: Gigi Hadid’s Most Adventurous Looks On and Off the Runway

Gigi Hadid has been a style icon for years. She is a...