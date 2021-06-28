Double Click 728 x 90
The Black Sea Fleet of Russia Threatens To Destroy US Ship As it Enters Russian Seas

28th Jun, 2021.
The Black Sea Fleet of Russia is monitoring the movement of the US-guided missile destroyer USS Ross, which entered the Black Sea on Saturday, the Russian Federation’s National Defense Administration said.

He has threatened to attack and destroy the US warship if it tries to violate the Russian border.

Earlier, after the incident in the Black Sea, The Black Sea Fleet of Russia made it clear that if any country tried to come close to the Russian border in the future, it would do the same.

Russian officials warned all countries, including Britain, that any country violating Russian maritime boundaries would face dire consequences.

Russia‘s security is our number one priority,” he said. If a country does not abide by international law and tries to endanger Russia’s security, Russia can use its forces to defend its borders.

