The energy of Extremely intense light from space is unparalleled

Twelve gamma-ray hotspots indicate that our galaxy contains powerful particle accelerators.

Extremely intense light from space is a mystery. Scientists aren’t sure where that light comes from. Astronomers have recently discovered this light, known as gamma rays, at higher energies than ever before.

Gamma rays cannot be seen with the naked eye. They have a far higher energy level than visible light. So you’ll need a high-tech detector to detect them. The Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory, or LHAASO, is a Chinese experiment. It searches for gamma rays with exceptionally high energies.

LHASSO detected over 530 of these brilliant rays with energies above 0.1 quadrillion electron volts. These gamma rays had maximum energy of approximately 1.4 quadrillion electron volts. And it’s the most powerful light ever seen.

The most powerful gamma-ray previously known had less than a quadrillion electron volts.