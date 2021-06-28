Double Click 728 x 90
The latest Infinix Concept Phone 2021 specifications  

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:56 am
infinix

The latest Infinix Concept Phone 2021 serves as a platform of other features Infinix has been working on:

  • Infinix Concept Phone 2021 including color-changing technology to liven up the rear panel.
  • The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 joins the fast charging league with a 160W system that can fully charge the 4,000 mAh battery in just 10 minutes.
  • The Ultra Flash Charge system is built around an 8C battery, which has 18% lower internal resistance compared to a 6C battery.
  • The company developed the Super Charge Pump that is the thing that converts the incoming voltage from the USB-C port to the voltage that goes into the battery itself.
  • The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 has 20 temperature sensors scattered around the device. Their job is to ensure that the phone remains under 40ºC (104ºF).
  • If the voltage or electromagnetic interference, the security protection kicks in to avoid any damage.
  • All told, there are 60 security protection mechanisms.
  • Built Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors to stay relatively compact and highly efficient.
  • This charger supports multiple protocols so that it can handle charging laptops as well as the phone.
  • The concept phone also supports fast wireless charging up to 50W.
  • The 6.67” AMOLED display (1080p+) curved at the sides, 88º.
  • 135 mm lens (that should be 10x magnification) that can use digital zoom to go up to 60x magnification.
  • 8 MP sensor.

The color-changing features are the high points of this concept phone

This is Infinix’s first periscope and gives hope for the future flagship.

Even though the release date is still not released by the Infinix official.

