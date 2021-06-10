Double Click 728 x 90
The life-saving rat known as Magawa has saved many lives in Cambodia

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

10th Jun, 2021. 06:11 pm
The life-saving rat

Awarded a medal for his bravery, the life-saving rat has been detecting landmines for a long time now, which has saved many lives.

People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PSDA), awarded a gold medal to the African poached rat who has been detecting landmines for a long time now.

A total of 39 landmines and 28 unexploded ordnance has been discovered by the life-saving rat in Cambodia, saving many lives.

APOPO, an anti-personnel landmines removal product development charity organization, where Magawa got his skills from, consider the life–saving rat their most successful rat as he cleared more than 141,000 square meters of land.

