The Pakistan Cricket Squad Arrives In Birmingham, England

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 06:35 pm
The Pakistan national cricket team has arrived in Birmingham, England to play three ODIs and three T20 matches series.

According to the details, the squad will leave for Derby shortly. Upon arrival, all members of the squad are to isolate for three days.

After the completion of their quarantine period, the national cricket squad will be allowed to train in Derby for seven days.

According to the sources, the first match of the ODI series played between Pakistan and England will be held in Cardiff on 8th July while the national squad will leave for Cardiff on 6th July.

It should be noted that the series between Pakistan and England includes three ODIs and three T20 matches.

 

