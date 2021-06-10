The Qatari Businesswomen Association will attend SPIEF 2021

As part of the Qatari delegation that was the forum’s guest country, the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) attended the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021) in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The opening of the Qatar Pavilion at the Forum was attended by the QBWA delegation, which comprised Board Members Awatef Al Dafaa, Natra Abdullah, Amal Al Atham, and Executive Director Jiskala Khalayli which was inaugurated by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of H E Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and representatives of significant Russian and Qatari companies and institutions.

The delegation met with a group of Russian entrepreneurs working in diverse industries and signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Interregional Association of Women’s Business in St. Petersburg, which was chaired by Olga Khodakovskaya.

The delegation also attended the opening of an Imperial Porcelain exhibition dedicated to Qatar, which featured a wide range of their porcelain items in some of Russia’s and the world’s premier institutions.