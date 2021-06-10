Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The Qatari Businesswomen Association will attend SPIEF 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

10th Jun, 2021. 03:04 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Qatari Businesswomen

As part of the Qatari delegation that was the forum’s guest country, the Qatari Businesswomen Association (QBWA) attended the 24th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2021) in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The opening of the Qatar Pavilion at the Forum was attended by the QBWA delegation, which comprised Board Members Awatef Al Dafaa, Natra Abdullah, Amal Al Atham, and Executive Director Jiskala Khalayli which was inaugurated by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, in the presence of H E Yury Borisov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, and representatives of significant Russian and Qatari companies and institutions.

The delegation met with a group of Russian entrepreneurs working in diverse industries and signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Interregional Association of Women’s Business in St. Petersburg, which was chaired by Olga Khodakovskaya.

The delegation also attended the opening of an Imperial Porcelain exhibition dedicated to Qatar, which featured a wide range of their porcelain items in some of Russia’s and the world’s premier institutions.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further
1 hour ago
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further

KARACHI: The domestic consumers might face another financial burden in the shape...
Overseas Pakistanis send record $26.7 billion in 11 months
2 hours ago
Overseas Pakistanis send record $26.7 billion in 11 months

KARACHI: Workers’ remittances registered a sharp growth of 29.4 percent to $26.7...
Asian stocks
4 hours ago
Asian stocks are trading in a tight range ahead of CPI and ECB meetings in United States

Karachi: Asian stocks rose slightly but remained within their previous trading range...
ADA TO PKR
5 hours ago
ADA TO PKR: Today 1 Cardano to Pakistan Rupee, on 10th June 2021

The exchange rate for the (ADA ) - Cardano  cryptocurrency to the...
Dollar to AED
6 hours ago
Dollar to AED: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE dirham, 10th June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 10th June 2021
6 hours ago
Dollar to Saudi Riyal: Today 1 Dollar price in Saudi Riyal on, 10th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team
33 mins ago
PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes that young Haider Ali will be...
"This could be my way back into the Pakistan team," Sohaib Maqsood
56 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sohaib Maqsood acknowledged, “This could be my way back into the Pakistan team”

Sohaib Maqsood of the Multan Sultans has stated that a strong effort...
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further
1 hour ago
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further

KARACHI: The domestic consumers might face another financial burden in the shape...
Baby girl
1 hour ago
Sleeping baby girl killed by a dog that crept into her room

A three-month-old sleeping baby girl, Mia O’Connell, was asleep in her bed...