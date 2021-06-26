Double Click 728 x 90
The Real Identity Of The Game Is Its Spectators, Ehsan Mani

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 12:56 am
Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani says that the real identity and life of any game is its spectators.

In his statement, he said that in Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 2021-2022, all our cricket will be played in Pakistan, and I am hopeful that the fans will return to the stadium to watch all the matches of the cricket season.

Ehsan also said that PSL is an important event of PCB and we will protect the integrity of this league at all costs.

It should be noted that he has also thanked the franchisees for supporting their decisions at every point.

 

