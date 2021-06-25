The State of Kuwait Allows Stranded Expat Students to Take In-Person Exams

The State of Kuwait has allowed the stranded students, living in other countries, to return to the country and appear for the in-person exams. The decision only applies to the students who are in grade 12 and are required to appear in their second round of exams.

The Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that stranded students can return home by July 4, as stated by the local media.

A month ago, the Ministry of Education requested that the government allow the stranded students living abroad to appear for the exams in person.

On June 7, the COVID-19 emergency committee at the Ministry of Health held a meeting where they discussed the necessary measures for the request.

The debate of holding in-person exams for students has been going on for quite a time. Several students and parents argued that it is not safe to hold in-person exams amidst the pandemic situation.

Both private and public schools in the state of Kuwait sat in on in-person tests, with the grade required to take the in-person test determined by the school.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education said that more than 10,000 students did not appear for the in-person exams.