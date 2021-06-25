Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The State of Kuwait Allows Stranded Expat Students to Take In-Person Exams

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

25th Jun, 2021. 10:57 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Kuwait Allows Stranded Expat Students to Take In-Person Exams

The State of Kuwait has allowed the stranded students, living in other countries, to return to the country and appear for the in-person exams. The decision only applies to the students who are in grade 12 and are required to appear in their second round of exams.

The Ministry of Education is working with the Ministry of Interior and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to ensure that stranded students can return home by July 4, as stated by the local media.

A month ago, the Ministry of Education requested that the government allow the stranded students living abroad to appear for the exams in person.

On June 7, the COVID-19 emergency committee at the Ministry of Health held a meeting where they discussed the necessary measures for the request.

The debate of holding in-person exams for students has been going on for quite a time. Several students and parents argued that it is not safe to hold in-person exams amidst the pandemic situation.

Both private and public schools in the state of Kuwait sat in on in-person tests, with the grade required to take the in-person test determined by the school.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Education said that more than 10,000 students did not appear for the in-person exams.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mother Stabs Daughter
54 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
2 hours ago
Qureshi declares Modi’s IIOJ&K conference ‘public relations exercise’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted...
fatf
4 hours ago
FATF praises Pakistan’s progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has said that it recognizes Pakistan's...
Famine at the door
6 hours ago
Famine at the door: UN agency sees 41 million people at risk globally

UNITED NATIONS: The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN)...
KSrelief
6 hours ago
KSrelief performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness in Pakistan

KARACHI: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded...
Engagement between Pakistan and US
6 hours ago
Engagement between Pakistan and US key to regional peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

3 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
18 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
27 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
54 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...