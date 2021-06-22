Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

The US Military Forces Might Slow Down Its Withdrawal From Afghanistan: Pentagon

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

22nd Jun, 2021. 10:51 am
Double Click 160 x 600
The US Military Forces Might Slow Down Its Withdrawl From Afghanistan: Pentagon

The US military might slow down its withdrawal from Afghanistan as the Taliban rise, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby added that the date for the complete withdraw of the military by President Joe Biden will remain the same. However, the pace of withdrawal could be adjusted based on the conditions.

“The situation in Afghanistan changes as the Taliban continue to conduct these attacks and to raid district centres as well as the violence, which is still too high,” he told reporters.

“If there need to be changes made to the pace, or to the scope and scale of the retrograde, on any given day or in any given week, we want to maintain the flexibility to do that,” he said.

“We’re constantly taking a look at this, every single day: what´s the situation on the ground, what capabilities do we have, what additional resources do we need to move out of Afghanistan and at what pace.”

“All of these decisions are literally being made in real-time,” he added.

The US military had been fighting Al-Qaida and helping the Afghan government forces to battle the Taliban for two decades now. Last week Pentagon said that the withdrawal orders given by Biden back in April had completed almost 50pc.

When Biden passed the orders of withdrawal, 2,500 US troops and 16,000 contractors, mostly US citizens, were in Afghanistan. The Pentagon had already handed over some of its key bases to the government and had withdrawn hundreds of cargo plane-loads of equipment.

Pentagon spokesman said that the US forces will continue to support the Afghan government troops in fighting the Taliban.

“So long as we have the capability in Afghanistan, we will continue to provide assistance to Afghan forces,” he said.

“But as the retrograde gets closer to completion, those capabilities will wane and will no longer be available.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

ethopia abuses
15 hours ago
UN rights chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by ‘serious violations’ in Ethiopia’s Tigray

The UN rights chief voiced fear on Monday at continuous reports of...
Indian experts urge faster vaccinations
15 hours ago
Free COVID-19 inoculations for all Indian adults

India opened up Free COVID-19 inoculations to all adults in an attempt...
heritage saudi sites
16 hours ago
624 new archaeological sites added to Saudi national heritage

The Heritage Commission has added 624 new archaeological sites to the National...
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
18 hours ago
Saudi Arabia agrees to extend oil facility to Pakistan worth $1.5 billion

KARACHI: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has agreed to restart providing oil...
German Police Arrests Russian Scientist For 'Espionage'
18 hours ago
German Police Arrest Russian Scientist For ‘Espionage’

German Police has arrested a Russian scientist on suspicion of spying for...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
19 hours ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrains From Criticizing China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province

Prime Minister Imran Khan refrained from criticizing China on the matter of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR
23 seconds ago
Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR: Today 1 KWD TO PKR rates on, 22nd June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
British Pound to PKR
2 mins ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 22nd June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 220.10...
Australian dollar to PKR
8 mins ago
Australian dollar TO PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR rates on, 22nd June 2021

Here is an updated list of AUD TO PKR (Australian Dollar to ...
Eur to PKR
12 mins ago
Euro to PKR: Today 1 Euro price in Pakistan Rupees, 22nd June 2021

Karachi: Today’s EURO to PKR exchange rate (Updated, 22nd June 2021) in the...