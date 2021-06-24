Double Click 728 x 90
The Use Of Black Cumin (Kalonji) Is Extremely Beneficial For The Hair

Suhaib Ahmed

24th Jun, 2021. 11:51 pm
The Use Of Black Cumin (Kalonji) Is Extremely Beneficial For The Hair

The use of Black Cumin is very beneficial for hair as it not only gives color to the hair but also eliminates hair loss without long-term use.

 

Black Cumin (Kalonji)

To do this, leave Black Cumin oil on your head overnight, wash it off with a good shampoo in the morning because Black Cumin is rich in Vitamin E, Omega Fatty Acids, and Antioxidants.

It also helps in strengthens the hair, its roots, and its structure when massaged from the roots to its ends.

The rest depends on the condition of the skin, some people apply amla powder mixed with it, but some people apply fenugreek seed powder mixed with Black Cumin oil on the scalp.

Remember that this leap, if not in the right mood, can cause a cold or lack of sleep, so it is appropriate to use it alone.

 

