There are over a billion searches and 50 billion tags on Shazam

Shazam, the music recognition platform, has now surpassed the 1 billion Shazams (searches) and 50 billion tag milestones since its creation. Apple paid USD 400 million for the company in 2018. Since its inception in 2002 as a text messaging service, the tool has grown year after year.

Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats said, “Shazam is synonymous with magic.”

“Both for the fans getting a song recognition almost instantly, and for the artists being discovered. With 1 billion recognitions a month, Shazam is one of the most popular music apps in the world. Today’s milestones show not only people’s love for Shazam but also the ever-growing appetite for music discovery around the world,” he added.

Shazam’s statistics on its journey to 50 billion searches

Shazam takes ten years to reach one billion tags. It has now achieved a billion monthly recognitions and has successfully matched over 50 billion tags with over 51 million songs in less than a decade. T. Rex’s “Jeepster” was the first Shazam result, obtained by text message. The song “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I is the most Shazamed of all time.