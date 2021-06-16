These Foods Are The Best Source to boost functioning of your brain

The brain, which is an important organ in your body, controls the nervous system of your body, it gathers all the information and processes it, it also allows you to move, feel, touch and store all the information that you have gathered for all these years.

You do not need a lavish diet for a healthy brain. You can improve your brain health with the right diet that will help its proper functioning for a more proper response from a human being.

The food you eat daily performances a vital role in keeping you healthy from inside and out. Our food choices and lifestyle habits impact our body internally and keep it healthy and growing.

Here we have few brain-boosting foods to improve your memory functioning and prevent it from deteriorating overage.

1. Fish

Fatty fish or oily fish is something that is on top of the list for brain-boosting foods simply because they are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids. Fish like salmon, trout and sardines or on top of the list for boosting the basic organ’s functioning and memory. They are essential for storing memory and learning.

2. Broccoli

This dark and green vegetable often disliked at the dinner table is packed with multiple nutrients and minerals including antioxidants. They are high in vitamin K which helps retain memory.

3. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate includes a high amount of cocoa powder which is useful for brain-boosting properties. It is also a mood booster that instantly energizes you.

4. Nuts

Along with advancing a healthy heart, nuts are also linked to a healthy brain and boosting memory. Nuts such as walnuts are highly profitable for the functioning of your main organ with nerves and should be eaten daily.