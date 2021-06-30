Double Click 728 x 90
This healthy mango parfait recipe is perfect for summers

Raba NoorWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 11:49 pm
mango parfait recipe

Summers are all about mangoes. If you are a fan of the fruit, you would know that there are many simple and interesting recipes that you can prepare at home.

This mango dessert recipe is perfect for a particularly hot day when you would just want to bite into a mango

Here is a quick, healthy, and easy recipe for Mango Parfait.

Ingredients

*Half a cup of granola
*Half a cup of diced mango
*Half a cup of coconut yogurt
*One tbsp of soaked chia seeds
*Half a tbsp of honey

Method

* Take a glass and add the granola seeds first.
* Then add the diced mangoes.
* Next, add coconut yogurt.
* After that add the soaked chia seeds.
* Layer it once again, and repeat the aforementioned process until the glass is full.
* When done, drizzle some honey and you are set.

The delicious summer dessert is now ready; would you like to try this today? 

