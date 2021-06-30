This healthy mango parfait recipe is perfect for summers

Summers are all about mangoes. If you are a fan of the fruit, you would know that there are many simple and interesting recipes that you can prepare at home.

This mango dessert recipe is perfect for a particularly hot day when you would just want to bite into a mango

Here is a quick, healthy, and easy recipe for Mango Parfait.

Ingredients

*Half a cup of granola

*Half a cup of diced mango

*Half a cup of coconut yogurt

*One tbsp of soaked chia seeds

*Half a tbsp of honey

Method

* Take a glass and add the granola seeds first.

* Then add the diced mangoes.

* Next, add coconut yogurt.

* After that add the soaked chia seeds.

* Layer it once again, and repeat the aforementioned process until the glass is full.

* When done, drizzle some honey and you are set.

The delicious summer dessert is now ready; would you like to try this today?