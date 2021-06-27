Double Click 728 x 90
This is how Sushmita Sen responds to a fan saying, ‘I love you Rohman Shawl’

Raba NoorWeb Editor

27th Jun, 2021. 06:43 pm
Sushmita Sen

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently had an Instagram Live chat with her fans. She was accompanied by her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and two daughters, Renee and Alisah.

During the session, Sushmita’s fans were appreciating them with love and the actress was extremely happy after seeing the response until one of her fans confessed her feelings for her boyfriend Rohman.

Fan wrote, “I love you Rohman”, reacting to it, Sushmita said, “Baad mein milna tum.”

While Rohman said, “Thank you, koi toh bola”

Take a look at her life session on Instagram:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

On the work front, Sushmita made her professional return with Aarya in 2020 and is currently working on the sequel. Aarya is directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat.

