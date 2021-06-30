Tianfu International Airport, China’s Third Largest Airport, is now Operational

Tianfu International Airport, China‘s $11 billion new mega-airport has become operational, making it China’s second-largest airport.

According to the details, the international airport of Chengdu city of China has finally officially started the work, and thus a new way has been opened to reach this area, which is famous for its cute animal panda.

The first flight from Chengdu’s Tianfu International Airport was by Sichuan Airlines, departing for the capital Beijing. Chengdu is the capital of Sichuan Province, now China’s third largest city after Shanghai and Beijing.

The airport was built at a cost of 70 billion Chinese Yuan ($10.8 billion), with the first phase covering a total of 710,000 square meters with 3 runways and 2 terminals.

Capable of serving 60 million passengers annually, the airport will expand to 1.4 million square meters once completed, and will serve 120 million passengers annually.

Sichuan Province is known not only for its pandas but also for its delicious food and beautiful scenery and is one of the most popular tourist destinations in China that is equally popular with both local and international tourists.

Interestingly, before the epidemic, Chengdu’s old airport was the country’s fourth-largest airport in terms of passenger numbers, but by 2020, the effects of the epidemic were minimal in the region and it greatly affected local flights. More dependent, so this airport became the second busiest airport in the country.

The new airport is connected to the city center by a metro line. The 140-kilometer-per-hour metro train reaches the city center in 37 to 44 minutes, a new metro line to the new airport. Is also being built to connect to the old airport, which will be completed in 2023.

[empbedpost slug = “/dragon-man-skull-discovered-in-china-prompts-reconsideration-of-human-evolution/”]