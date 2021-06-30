TikTok removes 6.5 million videos from Pakistan

Chinese company ByteDance’s TikTok app deleted around 6.5 million videos from Pakistan between January and March 2021 for violating the policies.

Pakistan, the second largest country to get the most videos removed in the world from the platform after the US.

The content from the Pakistani market desecrated TikTok’s community guidelines, terms of service and some of the videos were endorsing COVID-19 misrepresentation, stated the report.

In the three-month period from January till March 2021, 61,951,327 videos were removed globally, which is less than 1% of all videos uploaded on TikTok.

On the contrary, Pakistani market, TikTok has removed 6,495,992 videos, making it the second after the US to get the most videos removed where 8,540,088 videos were removed during this period.