Tired of Snapchat app crashing? Update it now!

The most recent version of Snapchat was troubled by a glitch that caused it to keep on crashing upon launch, however, that is no longer an issue! An update has been made available in the App Store to fix the issue, which appears to have only affected the iOS version of the app (Android users don’t seem to have experienced the same issue).

The bug appears to have been embedded in a maintenance update released on June 28 to resolve a number of issues that users of the messaging platform had been experiencing.

The problem was identified after a number of Snapchat users turned to Twitter to complain about the glitch, which apparently caused the app to display a “something went wrong — please try again later” error message while seeking to load the app before suddenly crashing.

After Mitchell Clark tweeted about the problem, Snapchat’s senior vice president of product, Jacob Andreou, responded with a sweaty-face emoji to let everyone know that the bug had been resolved.

On Monday, Snapchat’s support service informed users that they were aware of the problem, “Hang tight, we are looking into it and working on a remedy!”