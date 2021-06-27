Double Click 728 x 90
TPL Group Officials Ali Jameel And Sabiha Sultan Ordered To Appear Before Court By 12 July

27th Jun, 2021. 03:35 pm
  • Proceedings against TPL Group Officials Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan commenced
  • Both the accused individuals surrendered themselves through their lawyer
  • Court Expressed anger over the non-appearance of the accused
  • The court ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear before the court in the next hearing on July 12

City Court, Karachi: Proceedings against TPL Group Officials Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan commenced in city court, Karachi.

Both the accused individuals surrendered themselves through their joint lawyer. They also asked the court for some time before appearing in court for any further proceedings in the case.

The accused were represented by lawyer Ali Raj Wahid who filed the Memorandum of Appearance (Vakalatnama) before the court.

Ali Wahid stated before the court that his clients, Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan are currently in Islamabad therefore he requested the judge to allow the accused to appear before the court at a later date.

The court in turn ordered the lawyer to ensure that both the suspects appear before the court in the next hearing on July 12.

Earlier, a local court in Karachi had ordered that the TPL Group Officials Ali Jameel and Sabiha Sultan were to be arrested and presented before the court. The hearing was headed by District and Sessions Judge.

The nonappearance of the accused in any of the hearings drove the irk of the judge who expressed anger over the issue.

Sabiha Sultan is the CEO of a TPL company. Ali Jameel is a part of SBP, KPT, TRG Pak, FBR archive committee, BoI, Economic Advisory, Fiscal Incentive Group and Venture Capital, TPL Corp, TPL Insurance, TPL Properties, TPL Trakker & TPL Direct Insurance

According to sources, Sabiha Sultan is the CEO of a TPL company while the accused Ali Jameel is also a member of the State Bank Board of Directors and Karachi Port Trust Board.

Sources said that the accused Ali Jameel has been the current director of TRG Pakistan and a member of the FBR archive committee while the accused Ali Jameel has also worked in the Board of Investment, Economic Advisory Council and Telecommunications.

Sources added that accused Ali Jameel is also a member of the Fiscal Incentive Group, IT Commission and Task Force on Venture Capital.

Apart from being the CEO of TPL Corp, Ali Jameel is also a part of TPL Insurance Ltd, TPL Properties Ltd, TPL Trakker Ltd & TPL Direct Insurance Ltd.

