Turkey eases quarantine restrictions for Pakistani passengers

Turkey on Tuesday reviewed its policy for travelers coming from Afghanistan and Pakistan, making a 10-day quarantine period obligatory but with the option of ending it in seven days if a negative coronavirus test is received on the seventh day.

According to the latest circular by the Ministry of Interior, dated June 28: “All passengers arriving from Pakistan and Afghanistan, regardless of their vaccination or recovery status, must acquire a negative PCR test result within the last 72 hours to their boarding time and enter a 10-day quarantine,” said a statement issued by the Pakistani mission in Ankara’s Information Section.

Pakistani mission stated that the Turkish authorities have said that it will be conceivable to end the quarantine by the seventh day if their coronavirus “result is negative”.

“In case they test positive, then the decision will be taken by the authorities as per the COVID-19 guidelines in Turkey as regulated by the Ministry of Health,” said the embassy.

The Pakistani embassy also stated that Turkish establishments at the airports may ask passengers to separate at private hotels due to “limited capacity” government-run quarantine centers.

“In case the passenger is quarantined at a government facility, there will be no financial implication on the passenger,” said the mission.