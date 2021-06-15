Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Twitter may allow you to ‘unmention’ yourself from tweets

Shariq Tahir

15th Jun, 2021. 12:20 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Twitter may allow you to ‘unmention' yourself from tweets

Twitter is looking at a new technique to prevent the kind of “unwanted attention” that frequently leads to harassment.

The company is developing tools that, if released, would allow users to restrict others from discussing them without the use of a block or mute button.

The features, described as “early concepts” by Twitter product designer Dominic Camozzi. This would allow users to “unmention themselves”. It also helps them regulate ‘who can tag them in future tweets.’

According to mock-ups posted by Camozzi, unmentioning will simply unlink your handle from a tweet. It also prevents you from being tagged in future replies, similar to untagging yourself on Facebook.

The function may also allow you to prevent certain persons from referencing you in the future without completely blocking their accounts. Another possible update would be to allow you to prevent any new mentions for a certain number of days.

 

The idea is similar to one that allows users to limit the number of replies to their tweets. The option to “unmention,” like that tool, could help address some of the more toxic behaviors that frequently lead to large-scale harassment on Twitter.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case
8 mins ago
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and...
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
12 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
19 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
28 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat
29 mins ago
Google Hangouts Is Now Available as Google Chat

Google is making its Workspace suite of apps open to all customers...
Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today
37 mins ago
Sindh: Murad Ali Shah To Present Budget Of Over Rs14 Trillion Today

Sindh's budget of over Rs 14 trillion for the next financial year...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case
8 mins ago
Court Summons Asif Zardari In Fake Accounts Case

An Islamabad accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari and...
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now
12 mins ago
Dhoop Ki Deewar Trailer Starring Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir Is Out Now

Dhoop Ki Deewar, a web series starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza...
BCH TO PKR
19 mins ago
Bitcoin Cash to PKR: Today 1 BCH TO Pakistan Rupee on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Bitcoin Cash to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign...
Tether to PKR
28 mins ago
Tether to PKR: Today 1 USDT TO PKR on, 15th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Tether to Pakistan Rupees according to the foreign exchange...