Two people charged for trying to break into Toronto mosque

Two people are facing charges after purportedly trying to break into a Toronto mosque in Scarborough.

Toronto police were called to the Islamic Institute of Toronto near Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road shortly before noon.

According to police, two people believed to be under the effect of illegal drugs tried to gain entry into the mosque. Police said a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were detained and are facing a number of charges, including break and enter and expressing threats.

Furthermore, Police did not mention the reason, why the two were trying to get into the mosque, which is closed because of COVID-19.

The Muslim community has been on the verge since June 6 when a family of five was struck by a driver in Canada. In a lethal attack, police have said was stirred by the animosity of Muslims.

Toronto Mayor John Tory recognized the incident on social media Tuesday night, saying that intimidating incident such as these “increase people’s fear and anxiety.”

“I want members of our Muslim community to know that we continue to stand with them and condemn this totally unacceptable and clearly criminal behavior,” Tory said. “Our work to fight Islamophobia will continue along with all our efforts to ensure no faith community in our city lives in fear.”