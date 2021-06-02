UAE airlines to reduce flight operations to Pakistan

Airlines in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Wednesday that they will continue to operate less number of flights to Pakistan as per the directives issued by the Pakistani government.

“The Pakistani government has issued updated travel directives extending the limit on the number of international passengers allowed to travel into Pakistan,” A spokesperson for Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways told

The officials of the airline said due to the update the “temporary reduction” of Etihad passenger flights between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi will remain in place till June 15. The official also added that the “temporary reduction” may get extended after June 15.

“Etihad is contacting impacted guests to notify them of the changes to their itineraries and rearrange travel plans,” spokesperson said.

An official spokesperson for FlyDubai, UAE airline said that their flights to Pakistan will remain suspended till June 15.

In April, UAE banned entry to travelers from India to protect against the spread of the contagious Indian variant of COVID.

“Flights between the four countries will continue to allow the transport of passengers from the UAE to Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka,” the Gulf state’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said.

To enter the UAE from the four countries, people must have been in another country for at least 14 days beforehand, the NCEMA said.