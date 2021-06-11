UAE elected as non-permanent members to UN Security Council for 2022-23 

The United Arab Emirates was elected unopposed on Friday as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the period 2022-2023.

This symbols only the second time in the UAE’s history that the country holds one of the designated seats at the Security Council.

The UAE Ambassador in Islamabad and the embassy congratulated the gulf country and its Mission to the UN on winning the membership.

“A historic day that enhances the fulfillment of UAE’s commitment to promoting inclusiveness,” read the congratulatory message by the UAE Embassy in Islamabad.

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, and Ghana were the other four non-permanent members nominated for the two-year term.

They will substitute the outgoing non-permanent members of Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, Tunisia, and Vietnam.

UN Security Council has 15 individuals, five of which are lasting ones: Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States.

The 10 non-perpetual seats of the gathering are distributed by geographic district, with five supplanted every year