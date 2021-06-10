UAE: How to get the electronic version of your Emirates ID

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) publicized the start of the first stage of issuing a new electronic version of the Emirates ID.

According to the announcement made by the UAE officials, all sectors can use these electronic IDs while they wait for the issuance of the printed cards.

If you desire to acquire the electronic version of your Emirates Identity Card, these are the steps to follow.

Step 1: Download the ‘ICA UAE Smart’ app and sign up

The ICA UAE Smart app is available for Android and Apple devices. All you need to do is download the app and set up an account. You will require to have the following details with you:

– Emirates ID

– Passport number and expiry date

You would also need to provide your email address, where you will receive a verification email, to confirm your account.

You can also set up the account through your UAE Pass login details.

Step 2: Log in using your details

Use your Email address and password or UAE Pass to log in.

Step 3: Tap on ‘Emirates ID’

The Emirates ID section has different services related to your restoring or issuing an ID. You will be able to see your ID as well as the Emirates IDs of the individuals who are under your sponsorship.

The Emirates ID is identical to the printed s ID and the app also gives you the option to download the pdf version of your ID.

Step 4: Scan the QR code

Once you tap on your Emirates ID, you will be able to view the specifics of your ID card issuance and expiry date. There will also be a QR code, under the ‘View QR Code’ option, which can be scanned by any department or organization, where your Emirates ID is required.