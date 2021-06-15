Double Click 728 x 90
UAE Once Again Announces Travel Ban On 4 Countries Including Pakistan

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jun, 2021. 04:13 pm
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has once again banned travellers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka from entering the country until July 7 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the report of Khaleej Times, Etihad Air informed about the latest developments.

According to Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Air, passengers who have visited Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will also not be able to enter the UAE.

The airline clarified that diplomats, UAE citizens or Golden Visa holders would be exempt from the ban.

However, he said, “But the PCR test should be no more than 48 hours before the flight.”

As of 5 pm on June 14, Emirates Airlines in Dubai had not updated on the date extension.

His website said travel for passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka would be suspended “until further notice”.

The UAE was the first to announce a suspension of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka at 11 pm on May 12.

Read more: Pakistan is expected to ban travellers from more countries after India

However, it was clarified that cargo flights would remain unaffected.

Last week, the UAE had said that the suspension of passenger flights from India would continue till July 6.

Earlier, several countries had banned travellers from India, where millions of cases and thousands of deaths are reported daily.

The Philippines, Italy, the UAE and Australia have banned the entry of Indian travellers.

Earlier on May 10, the UAE announced travel bans on Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Australia also warned that those who tried to violate the travel ban could face jail and fines.

