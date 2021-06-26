Double Click 728 x 90
UN Shows Concern Over Eviction of People Along Karachi Nullahs

muzzamil mehboobWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 01:11 pm
The United Nations showed concern for the eviction of residents living along Gujjar and Orangi nullahs in Karachi.

“These actions were undertaken by city authorities without adequate consultation with the affected residents, no relocation plan, and disparate and insufficient compensation for the displaced,” the United Nations experts said in a statement.

The experts stated that by the demolition of 12,000 houses along the nullahs in Karachi, 96,000 people may be affected.

The experts further showed concern over the Supreme Court‘s rejection of stay orders given by the Anti-Encroachment Tribunal, which had prevented the demolition of several homes.

“In the wake of this decision, there are worrying reports that demolitions are underway again in Gujjar and Orangi nullahs, causing continuing stress and anxiety to residents,” the experts said.

While human rights laws allow for resettlement when flooding is unavoidable, a project like this “requires due procedure and complete compliance with international human rights norms,” according to the statement.

Last year, the port city faced severe rainfalls in decades. Previously it faced such disaster in 1967. Several people were killed and many buildings were destroyed. As a response to 2020 flooding, the authorities have started clearing the areas and re-modeling the narrow nullahs in the city having thousands of houses alongside.

