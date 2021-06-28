Update on GCAA imposed suspension of Pakistan-UAE flights until july 21st

The United Arab Emirates’ ban on entry from Pakistan, South Africa, and Nigeria remains in place, according to the federal aviation authority, despite Dubai’s announcement that it will reduce entry restrictions from those nations.

Dubai, the most populous of the UAE’s seven emirates, is a business and tourism center. Throughout the pandemic, the seven emirates of the UAE have implemented some of their own COVID-19 guidelines.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) mentioned a June 21 GCAA document stating that admission from 13 countries, including India, was prohibited due to the coronavirus pandemic in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM).

On June 19, Dubai announced that an entry ban on those who had visited India, Nigeria, or South Africa during the previous 14 days will be lifted beginning June 23.

On Sunday, a GCAA spokesman stated that passengers traveling from Pakistan were still prohibited from entering the UAE, but deferred further comment to the Dubai administration. The media office in Dubai did not react immediately to an emailed request for comment.

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, announced on Twitter that flights from India would be available beginning July 7, but noted that this could change.

“We’re waiting for the exact travel protocols and guidelines before we can resume.”

Entry bans have not been imposed on certain persons, such as UAE nationals and diplomats.

Cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, would be exempted from the restrictions, according to the notice issued to Airmen (NOTAM).

Flights from Pakistani cities are likely to resume on June 23 after Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced that travelers from Pakistan with a valid residence visa and two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine will be permitted to travel.