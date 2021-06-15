US-Russia: ‘Critically important’ alliance

The Us President Joe Biden seeks ‘ US- Russia predictable and stable relations’.

In the summit communique, Nato leaders also cautioned Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, whom Biden will meet on Wednesday in Geneva, that his country’s military build-up and challenging behavior on Nato’s eastern boundary “contribute to instability along Nato borders and beyond”.

Biden further strained that the alliance was “critically important” to US sanctuary.

“I think that there is a growing recognition over the last couple of years that we have new challenges,” Biden told Stoltenberg at consensual talks just ahead of the main summit.

“We have Russia that is not acting in a way that is consistent with what we had hoped, as well as China,” he said.

“I want to make it clear: Nato is critically important for US interests in and of itself. If there weren’t one, we’d have to invent it,” he said.

On the contrary, the US with the new Joe Biden government is now stressing the importance to have bilateral relations with counterparts like China and Russia.