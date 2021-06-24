Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

US TO ADD WARNING ABOUT RARE HEART INFLAMMATION TO PFIZER and MODERNA VACCINES

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

24th Jun, 2021. 07:45 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Pfizer/BioNTech

The US Food and Drug Administration plans to add a warning about rare possibilities of heart inflammation in juveniles and young adults due to the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups, reported the results of the heart condition after a vaccination, found inflammation in minors and young adults, and that it is likely linked to the vaccines, but the benefits of the vaccine clearly outweigh the risk.

Moderna shares dropped by 4.2%, while Pfizer fell by 1.4%.

Whereas the Health regulators in different countries have been examining whether or not the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna shots using new RNA technology present a risk and, if so, how serious is the risk factor.

“We strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization to get vaccinated,” stated The U.S. Department of Health And Human Services.

On the contrary, the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant is taking hold in the United States, and its side-effect on younger people, has added to the perseverance in order to increase vaccinations as the vaccination drives have considerably been slowed down.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Mother Stabs Daughter
55 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...
Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)
2 hours ago
Qureshi declares Modi’s IIOJ&K conference ‘public relations exercise’

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said as Kashmiris wanted...
fatf
4 hours ago
FATF praises Pakistan’s progress, but says last remaining action item should be addressed

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has said that it recognizes Pakistan's...
Famine at the door
6 hours ago
Famine at the door: UN agency sees 41 million people at risk globally

UNITED NATIONS: The World Food Programme (WFP), a Rome-based United Nations (UN)...
KSrelief
6 hours ago
KSrelief performs 2,429 surgeries to combat blindness in Pakistan

KARACHI: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Tuesday concluded...
Engagement between Pakistan and US
6 hours ago
Engagement between Pakistan and US key to regional peace

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Friday said a structured engagement between Pakistan...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

4 mins ago
No entry without Covid-19 Vaccination in Public Areas, Shopping Malls or Banks

Citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will not be able...
techno
18 mins ago
Tecno reveals Phantom X – its finest phone with 50MP main and 48MP selfie cameras

Tecno is mainly focused on entry-level and mid-range devices for evolving markets,...
Prime Minister Imran Khan Refrain From Criticising China on Uyghur Situation in Xinjiang Province
27 mins ago
PAKISTAN NEEDS ‘CIVILIZED RELATIONSHIP’ WITH US: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated Pakistan wants “a civilized relationship” with the...
Mother Stabs Daughter
55 mins ago
Mother Stabs Daughter To Death Over Covid Worry

Sutha Sivanantham, a 36-year-old Indian mother stabs her daughter 15 times in...