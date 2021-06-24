US TO ADD WARNING ABOUT RARE HEART INFLAMMATION TO PFIZER and MODERNA VACCINES

The US Food and Drug Administration plans to add a warning about rare possibilities of heart inflammation in juveniles and young adults due to the COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory groups, reported the results of the heart condition after a vaccination, found inflammation in minors and young adults, and that it is likely linked to the vaccines, but the benefits of the vaccine clearly outweigh the risk.

Moderna shares dropped by 4.2%, while Pfizer fell by 1.4%.

Whereas the Health regulators in different countries have been examining whether or not the Pfizer/BioNtech and Moderna shots using new RNA technology present a risk and, if so, how serious is the risk factor.

“We strongly encourage everyone age 12 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under Emergency Use Authorization to get vaccinated,” stated The U.S. Department of Health And Human Services.

On the contrary, the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant is taking hold in the United States, and its side-effect on younger people, has added to the perseverance in order to increase vaccinations as the vaccination drives have considerably been slowed down.