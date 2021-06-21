Double Click 728 x 90
Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

21st Jun, 2021. 11:05 pm
Actors Usama Khan and Zainab Shabbir are getting married?

Emerging actress of Pakistan showbiz industry Zainab Shabbir and actor Usama Khan’s marriage news is circulating on social media.

According to details, the news is circulating on social media about actress Zainab and actor Usama that the two will soon tie the knot.

They both have also exchanged love messages on social media.

 

Recently, the actor has given a hint that he would get married soon.

 

 

The actor responded to a user’s in question-answer session on his Instagram story regarding his marriage.

The user asked, “When are you going to marry?”

To which he replied, “Sooonn zzz”

 

 

Social media users, seeing his rising closeness with Zainab, and are saying that the girl to whom Usama will marry is Zainab.

 

