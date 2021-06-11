Double Click 728 x 90
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 11th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

11th Jun, 2021. 11:25 am
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 11th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6715   AED
5 USD 18.3575 AED
10 USD 36.715   AED
25 USD 91.7875 AED
50 USD 183.575 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6715 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.575 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

