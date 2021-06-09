Double Click 728 x 90
USD to AED: Today 1 Dollar rate in UAE Dirham, 9th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

09th Jun, 2021. 11:30 am
USD TO AED

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 9th June 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.6676 AED
5 USD 18.338 AED
10 USD 36.676 AED
25 USD 91.69   AED
50 USD 183.38 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is  3.6676 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.38  AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports
20 mins ago
Trade body seeks 50% cut in withholding tax to boost exports

KARACHI: Trade body seeks on Wednesday proposed the government slash the withholding...
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks
22 mins ago
Government borrowed 16% more from commercial banks in 11 months

KARACHI: The government borrowed 16 per cent more from the commercial banks...
Pakistan LNG Limited will receive one LNG cargo from Vitol Bahrain
1 hour ago
Pakistan LNG Limited will receive one LNG cargo from Vitol Bahrain

KARACHI: The suppliers gave a lukewarm response to the tender issued by...
Petroleum products sales tax lowered
4 hours ago
Federal Govt. Notifies lowering sales tax on petroleum products

The Federal government has on Wednesday (today) announced to lower sales tax...
BNB TO PKR
4 hours ago
BNB TO PKR: Today 1 Binance Coin to Pakistan Rupees, 9th June 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BNB to PKR according to the foreign exchange rate...
USD TO SAR
5 hours ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 9th June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
Azam Khan Swati Ghotki Train Accident
4 mins ago
Ghotki Train Accident: Heirs of the deceased will be provided compensation of Rs1.5million, Swati

Federal Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati has on Wednesday said that he...
Daren Sammy PSL
10 mins ago
Does Daren Sammy understand Punjabi language?

Daren Sammy, coach of Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi, and former...
