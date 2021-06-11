Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 11th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

11th Jun, 2021. 12:11 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 11th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 11th June 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6538    QAR
5 USD 18.7605  QAR
10 USD 37.521     QAR
25 USD 93.8025 QAR
50 USD 187.605  QAR

Today One Dollar is worth  3.6538 Qatari Riyal today. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
7 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...
USD TO INR
29 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021
42 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021

Today’s USD/GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.71 You can check the...
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 11th June 2021
1 hour ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 11th June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Russia Lifts Ban On Pakistani Rice Imports
2 hours ago
Russia Lifts Ban On Pakistani Rice Imports

Russia has allowed the import of rice from 4 Pakistani enterprises from...
CHZ To PKR
2 hours ago
CHZ TO PKR: Today 1 Chiliz to PKR on, 11th June 2021

Friday: Today (CHZ TO PKR) rates are based on open market rates...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
7 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19
21 mins ago
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections....
USD TO INR
29 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates
30 mins ago
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Latest News Of Budget 2021 Pakistan

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the...