USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 13th June 2021

Muazzam Ahmed

13th Jun, 2021. 11:53 am
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 13th June 2020)

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6678    QAR
5 USD 18.3390  QAR
10 USD 36.6780  QAR
25 USD 91.695     QAR
50 USD 183.390   QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth  3.6678 against one Dollar . BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

