USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 18th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:45 pm
Dollar to QAR

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO QAR currency chart as per Qatari Open Market. USD TO QAR – The US dollar is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated US Dollar Price in Qatar (Updated, 18th June 2020)

 

Convert US Dollar to Qatari Riyal

USD QAR
1 USD 3.6567   QAR
5 USD 18.2835 QAR
10 USD 36.567   QAR
25 USD 91.417    QAR
50 USD 182.834 QAR

Today One Qatari Riyal is worth  3.6567 against one Dollar. BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

 

