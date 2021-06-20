Double Click 728 x 90
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 20th June 2021

Muazzam AhmedWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 10:42 am
USD TO SAR

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check the updated Dollar Rate in SAR (Saudi Riyal) here. 

Latest Dollar Rate In Saudi Riyal today (USD/SAR)

Find the updated list of US Dollar Rate to Saudi Riyal Exchange Rate. (Updated 20th June 2021)

1 USD = SAR = 3.7537

Dollar Rate in Saudi Riyal (USD/SAR) – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international forex rates.

SAR TO INR
7 mins ago
SAR TO INR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Indian Rupee on, 20th June 2021

The Latest 1 SAR TO INR exchange rate is 19.76 (Last updated...
UAE Dirham to INR
15 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 20th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 20.18 INR....
USD TO INR
27 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 20th June 2021

Today Dollar to INR exchange rate is 74.11 (Last updated on 20th...
USD TO GBP
33 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 20th June 2021

Today’s USD To GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.72 You can...
USD TO KWD
38 mins ago
USD TO KWD: Today 1 Dollar rate in Kuwaiti Dinar on, 20th June 2021

Today USD TO KWD: Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
Dollar to QAR
43 mins ago
USD TO QAR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Qatari Riyal on, 20th June 2021

Today (USD TO QAR) exchange rate – See the recent USD TO...
